1 hurt after shooting at hotel in University City, paramedics say

A person is hurt after a shooting in the University City area early Monday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the Inn Towne Suite on North Tryon Street. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see police investigating on the third floor of the hotel. MEDIC said one person was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

We are working to learn more information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

