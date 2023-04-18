1 hurt in shooting at hotel in University City area, MEDIC says

One person was seriously hurt in a shooting at a hotel in University City early Tuesday morning, according to paramedics.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Microtel on East McCullough Drive, which is off of North Tryon Street. MEDIC said they transported one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

A Channel 9 crew could see police investigating outside the hotel. It is unclear if the shooting occurred outside or inside the hotel. No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

