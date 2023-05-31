1 hurt after shooting near Mint Hill, paramedics say

A person was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Mint Hill early Wednesday morning, according to paramedics.

It happened along Allen Black Road after MEDIC responded to a person with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to a nearby hospital.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and the condition of the victim is also unknown. Channel 9 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

