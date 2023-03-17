1 hurt after shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in northwest Charlotte.

MEDIC responded to Colgate Drive off of Kirby Drive just before 2:30 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics confirmed.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see police actively investigating the area. It is unclear where the shooting exactly happened.

We have reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to learn what led up to the shooting and if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

