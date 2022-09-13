1 hurt in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police say

Police are working to learn who shot someone at an apartment complex near Orlando’s MetroWest neighborhood early Tuesday.

Officers responded to The Park at Catania off Kirkman Road near Metrowest Boulevard shortly after midnight.

Police said one person was shot but is expected to recover.

Investigators did not release any details about a possible suspect in the case nor have they said what led up to the shooting.

