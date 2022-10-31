1 hurt in shooting outside University City apartment complex, MEDIC confirms

One person was hurt in a shooting outside an apartment complex in University City on Sunday night, MEDIC said.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the East Village apartments along University City Boulevard. The area is near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Paramedics confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Channel 9 is asking for an update on that person’s condition.

Overnight, crime scene investigators collected evidence and canvassed the area. They focused their attention on the entrance to the apartment complex.

Officers cleared the scene around 2 a.m. Monday.

Channel 9 is asking police if they have anyone in custody. We’re also asking what led up to the shooting and if the victim and suspect knew each other.

According to the East Village website, the complex is student housing for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Police have not released any information about the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

