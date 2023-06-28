1 hurt in shooting at public park in Sanford, police say

An argument during a basketball game at a public park led to a shooting, Sanford police said.

Tuesday night, officers responded to Coastline Park on West 9th Street in Sanford.

Police said one man suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.

WATCH: Woman rescued after falling off cruise ship out of Port Canaveral

He’s expected to recover.

Sanford police didn’t say what led to the argument or release the names of those who were involved.

Police also haven’t said if any arrests were made.

READ: Costco cracking down on membership card sharing

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.