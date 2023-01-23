1 hurt after shooting at south Charlotte apartment complex, MEDIC says

One person is in the hospital after someone shot at them at a south Charlotte apartment complex Sunday night.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Lodge South Circle. According to MEDIC, one person was seriously hurt.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see numerous police cars and crime scene tape. We are asking the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information and if they have a suspect.

The shooting comes after a violent weekend in the Charlotte area. Two people were hurt in an officer-involved shooting in the University City area on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, a juvenile was shot and killed in east Charlotte.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

