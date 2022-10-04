1 hurt after shooting at southwest Charlotte shopping center, MEDIC says

At least one person was shot Tuesday morning at a shopping center near the Steele Creek neighborhood of Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9.

The shooting was reported at about 10:30 a.m. near Berewick Town Center Drive and Steele Creek Road.

MEDIC confirmed paramedics were at the scene treating a gunshot wound. MEDIC said a victim had life-threatening injuries.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the Berewick Town Center shopping center and spotted at least one ambulance leaving the scene.

Channel 9 saw a police presence at the shopping center and at nearby businesses, including a Hampton Inn & Suites.

At about 11 a.m., one person was taken into custody by police near the Hampton Inn.

We’ve reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

