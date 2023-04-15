1 hurt after shooting in west Charlotte, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting in west Charlotte that sent a man to the hospital.

Police said they responded to Key Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for an assault with a deadly weapon call. They found a man with a gunshot wound and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD did not release any information about possible suspects. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

