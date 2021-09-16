UPDATE 1-IMF, World Bank urge more COVID-19 vaccination doses to go to poor countries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea Shalal
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Recasts with statement by task force on COVID-19 vaccine deliveries)

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other multilateral-organization leaders on Thursday urged countries with high COVID-19 vaccination rates to boost efforts to send doses to low- and middle-income countries.

Georgieva and the heads of the World Bank Group, World Health Organization and World Trade Organization expressed concern in a joint statement that it would not be possible to vaccinate at least 40% of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 without urgent action.

Wide disparities in vaccination rates in advanced economies and developing countries will be a key issue raised during a virtual global summit that the United States is organizing on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday that President Joe Biden had invited Georgieva to speak at the Sept. 22 event, which has not yet been formally announced by the White House. A White House spokesman declined to comment.

Reuters reported this week that the United States was pushing global leaders to endorse an even more ambitious vaccination target https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-pushes-world-leaders-embrace-70-global-covid-19-vaccination-target-2021-09-14 at the summit: getting 70% of the world's population vaccinated by the time of the 2022 General Assembly.

The leaders said countries with high vaccination rates - which have collectively pre-purchased over 2 billion doses more than needed - should urgently swap their near-term delivery schedules with global distribution programs to help address gaps in low- and middle-income countries.

They urged high-income countries to fulfill their dose donation pledges and release vaccine companies from contracts so those doses can be delivered to people in need.

The group also urged vaccine manufacturers to prioritize and fulfill their contracts to COVAX and AVAT, an African distribution program, and improve transparency by sharing details on delivery schedules for all vaccine shipments. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer pushes for Covid vaccine booster ahead of FDA decision

    In a 52-page report, Pfizer suggests booster shots may be an “urgent emerging public health issue,” citing data from Israel that shows an increased risk of breakthrough infection without the shot. This comes as Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge tells NBC News that their vaccine also shows waning protection against infection over time.

  • Slower growth, high inflation make awkward reading for Bank of England

    Bank of England rate-setters who may be tempted to vote next week for an early end to their COVID-19 stimulus plans are likely to hold off for now, with a slowing economy but surging inflation making for a tricky backdrop. Last month, Michael Saunders was the only Monetary Policy Committee member to vote https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-boe-idUSKBN2F61E9 for an early end to the British central bank's purchases of government bonds, on the basis that continued buying risked a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy in future. Since then, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey revealed https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/bank-englands-bailey-says-pace-recovery-is-levelling-off-2021-09-08 that four of the eight MPC members who voted last month - himself included - thought some initial conditions had been met to begin exploring the possibility of raising interest rates.

  • British study to test mixed COVID-19 vaccine dose schedules in children

    A British study will look into the immune responses of children to mixed schedules of different COVID-19 vaccines as officials try to determine the best approach to second doses in adolescents given a small risk of heart inflammation. Children aged 12-15 in Britain will be vaccinated from next week, while those aged 16-17 have been eligible for shots since August. However, while the children will be offered a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, officials have said that advice about second doses will be given at a later date, while more data is gathered.

  • U.S. administers 383 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 383,038,403 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 462,384,885 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 382,294,795 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 15 out of 461,117,525 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

  • U.S. shipping 2.58 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government will begin shipping 2.58 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines on Thursday through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said on Thursday. The latest shipments of vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, bring the total number of vaccines sent to the Philippines to just over 9 million, the official said. Scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities from both countries worked together to ensure prompt delivery of safe and effective vaccine lots to the Asian nation, the official added.

  • Local Matters: How the California recall is impacting state politics

    The special election to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom may have bigger implications on the future of the state's politics. He still faces the general gubernatorial election in November 2022. Dustin Gardiner, state politics reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe with his analysis.

  • South Korea Presidential Hopeful Warns of Housing Market Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s leading opposition candidate warned of a potential collapse in the housing market and a spike in bankruptcies as interest rates rise, blaming President Moon Jae-in for letting debt levels hit a record through expansionary spending.Hong Joon-pyo, one of the top-ranked conservatives seeking to be the next president, said the current level of fiscal spending is unsustainable with government debt expected at over 1,000 trillion ($855 billion) next year. “Moon generously

  • As wildfires rage in California, fire concerns grow in New England amid changing climate

    Climate change is causing rain to drop heavier within shorter periods of time, potentially leaving longer dry spells amid rising temperatures.

  • How many of SC’s COVID cases in August were unvaccinated? Here’s what DHEC official says

    “Being unvaccinated is harmful to the individuals and their families,” DHEC’s Dr. Jane Kelly said.

  • Health officials raise the alarm about a mosquito-borne virus causing paralysis, meningitis, and death in at least 6 states

    At least 29 states have seen confirmed or probable human cases with symptoms, and a number of states have reported deaths from West Nile virus.

  • Asia supercharges vaccination efforts after slow start, U.S. lags

    Several Asian nations are quickly ramping up vaccination campaigns from shaky starts to combat growing COVID-19 infections, as supply shipments roll in and people overcome hesitancy in hopes of easing curbs and freeing up travel. Japan and South Korea have passed the United States in terms of those who have received at least one dose and are fast catching up with the second. And Australia, which is targeting high vaccination rates in its drive to escape lockdowns and re-open borders, has given 56% of people at least one shot as infections peak.

  • WHO Reports 'Substantial' Drop In Global COVID-19 Cases. U.S. Stays Elevated.

    The U.S. continues to report the highest number of new cases, with children making up 15.5% of all new infections last week, according to a separate report.

  • Symptoms Of COVID-19 Generally Last Anywhere From 10 To 14 Days

    Cases tend to be mild if you're vaccinated.

  • Is a ‘twindemic’ on the horizon? Experts warn of brutal flu season as COVID-19 still spreads. Here are 8 things to know about getting your flu shot.

    Medical experts warn the approaching flu season could be particularly severe, renewing fears of a potential “twindemic,” with COVID-19 still spreading in the Chicago area and across the country. In preparation, health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. Here are eight things to know about the upcoming flu season and getting your annual flu ...

  • What we know about kids and the delta variant, according to experts

    Doctors say they are noting more instances of children falling severely ill as the pandemic has progressed and the delta variant has become predominant.

  • Is It Safe to Get a COVID-19 Booster and a Flu Shot at the Same Time?

    With flu season just around the corner — not to mention the future availability of COVID boosters — could it be the time to roll up both of your sleeves?

  • COVID-19 vaccine FAQ: Answers to your most common questions

    Who should get the vaccine? Are there side effects? What about boosters? Here's everything you need to know.

  • U.S. passes grim milestone as 1 person in every 500 has now died of COVID, as a debate about the need for booster shots heats up

    The U.S. passed yet another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, when the number of fatalities from COVID-19 passed 666,000, meaning that about one in 500 Americans have died of the illness.

  • Flu Season 2021: What To Expect As COVID Continues

    How bad will it be? How can you tell influenza apart from COVID? When should you get the vaccine? Here's what to know.

  • Post-monsoon fever outbreak kills over 100 in Indian state

    Infections following monsoon rains have led to a fever outbreak in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state, killing at least 114 people in the past three weeks, health officials said Wednesday. The state’s Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh told The Associated Press that most cases were caused by dengue, a seasonal viral infection spread by mosquitoes, followed by leptospirosis, scrub typhus, and malaria.