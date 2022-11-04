UPDATE 1-India calls for enhanced climate ambition beyond $100 bln per year pledge

1
·2 min read

(Recasts with additional details and background; changes headline)

NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - India called on rich countries on Friday to live up to their promise of providing $100 billion in annual climate finance to developing nations and urged them to increase the amount for future years at next week's U.N. climate conference.

In 2009, developed countries most responsible for global warming pledged to give $100 billion per year by 2020 to help developing nations deal with its consequences.

The commitment has still not been met, generating mistrust and reluctance among some developing nations to accelerate their emissions reductions.

"The goal of $100 billion per year of climate finance by 2020 and every year thereafter through till 2025 is yet to be achieved," the government said in a statement ahead of the COP27 event in Egypt, which begins on Nov 6.

"While the promised amount must be reached as quickly as possible, there is a need now to substantially enhance the ambition to ensure adequate resource flow under the new quantified goal post-2024."

India is the world's third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States - though it is much lower down the rankings of emissions per capita, according to Our World in Data.

It has been ramping up its share of renewable energy, but coal continues to be India's main fuel for power generation, as the country strives to provide energy for its 1.4 billion people using a cheaper fuel.

Two Indian government sources told Reuters earlier this week that India had already initiated steps such as meeting half of its energy demand from non-fossil fuels and building 500 gigawatts of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.

"Developed countries also need to realise that overall costs have gone up, so the pledge to provide $100 billion per year cannot be static. It needs to go up," a government source had said. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi Editing by David Goodman and Philippa Fletcher)

Recommended Stories

  • Lesotho country profile

    Provides an overview, key facts and history of his small country completely surrounded by South Africa

  • War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt

    When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don't expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there are high hopes for the two-week United Nations climate gathering and, almost inevitably, disappointment when it doesn't deliver another landmark pact like the one agreed 2015 in Paris. This November the geopolitical tiles have shifted: a devastating war in Ukraine, skyrocketing energy and food prices, and growing enmity between the West on the one hand and Russia and China on the other make for difficult conditions at a gathering that requires cooperation and consensus.

  • Group accused of voter intimidation must stay clear of ballot boxes, judge rules

    Members of a group accused of voter intimidation have been banned from coming within 75 feet of ballot drop boxes in Arizona, a federal judge has ordered. The ruling also prohibits members who openly carry firearms or wear visible body armor from coming within 250 feet of ballot boxes. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi, in an unexpected reversal of an earlier ruling in a related case, granted a motion Tuesday for a restraining order in a case consolidating a lawsuit brought by the nonprofit advocacy groups Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino with a similar suit brought by the League of Women Voters of Arizona.

  • Xi Tells Scholz China Opposes Nuclear Force in Message to Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he opposed the use of nuclear force in Europe, in his most direct remarks yet on the need to keep Russia’s war in Ukraine from escalating. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeLo

  • Pakistan's ex-PM Khan stable after shooting

    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march, a senior leader from his party said Friday. Khan's protest march and rallies were peaceful until Thursday afternoon's attack, raising concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, a country with a history of political violence and assassinations. One of Khan's supporters was killed and 13 others, including two lawmakers, were wounded in the attack.

  • The GOP's new, Russia-friendly campaign-trail buddy: Tulsi Gabbard

    She once drew Republican daggers for her tolerant comments about Vladimir Putin. But these days many party players are embracing her as a Democratic dropout, despite the headaches it may bring them on Ukraine.

  • Ukrainians face nuclear threat with grit and dark humor

    Dmytro Bondarenko is ready for the worst. “Of course Ukraine takes this threat seriously, because we understand what kind of country we are dealing with,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an interview with The Associated Press, referring to Russia.

  • Pope blasts 'childlike' wars at Bahrain interfaith summit

    With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders Friday in calling for the world’s great religions work together for peace, telling an interfaith summit that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must counter the “childlike” whims of the powerful to make war. On his second day in the Gulf kingdom of Bahrain, Francis closed out a conference on East-West dialogue sponsored by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. It was his second such conference in as many months, following one in Kazakhstan, evidence of Francis’ core belief that moments of encounter among people of different faiths can help heal today’s conflicts and promote a more just and sustainable world.

  • Biden to laud Democrats' high-tech gains in visit to California's Viasat

    U.S. President Joe Biden will visit communications firm Viasat Inc on Friday, days before critical midterm elections, to tout his party's push to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on overseas semiconductors, the White House said. Biden's visit, the latest in a series of trips to advanced manufacturing sites across the United States, is aimed at bolstering support for Democrats, who face a real risk of losing their razor-thin majorities in the U.S. Congress. Biden will laud "the resurgence of American manufacturing" enabled by passage of three key pieces of his signature legislation - the Chips and Science Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Inflation Reduction Act, the White House said in a preview of his visit.

  • Supreme Court more diverse than lawyers who argue before it

    The Supreme Court looks more like America than it ever has. The current two-week session of arguments features 25 men and just two women, an imbalance so stark that the Biden administration's top Supreme Court lawyer made a point of it in her defense of race-conscious college admissions Monday. Prelogar and Morgan Ratner, a lawyer in private practice, are the lone women who began arguments this week as attorneys customarily do, “Mr. Chief Justice, and may it please the court.”

  • ‘Spies and Lies’ Review: The Myth of the ‘Peaceful Rise’

    An unprecedented history and analysis of Beijing’s campaign to soften Western resistance to its rapid global ascendance.

  • Trio to lead energy-drinks giant Red Bull after co-founder's death

    Energy-drinks giant Red Bull will be headed by a board consisting of three current members of senior management following the death of co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, his son Mark said in a statement issued by the company on Friday. Mateschitz, considered Austria's richest man who died last month at the age of 78, founded the company in the 1980s with Thai business partner Chaleo Yoovidhya, turning it into a global brand that invested heavily in sports sponsorship and also bought football and Formula One teams. "As proposed and desired by both my father and myself, and supported by our Thai partners, a Board of Directors will manage the business affairs of Red Bull," Mark Mateschitz, Dietrich Mateschitz's only child who headed Red Bull's Organics unit, said in a statement issued by the company.

  • Boris Johnson warns against cutting deals with Putin

    Western countries should refrain from pressuring Ukraine into an unfavorable peace deal with Russia, former UK PM Boris Johnson said in an interview with Sky News on Nov. 2.

  • Can Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Improve Its Returns?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Alarming Promise About Ukraine If GOP Wins Congress

    Fellow Republican Liz Cheney slammed the far-right lawmaker's pledge as being "exactly what Putin wants."

  • Trump Comes Right Out And Says It: ‘Some Of Us Have Horrible Children’

    Jaws drop on Twitter as the ex-president's critics think they know exactly who he means.

  • Close call! Hawaii diver nearly lands in tiger shark's open mouth in this video

    A close encounter with a tiger shark happened off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into the water when she spotted an approaching tiger shark. Watch the video!

  • Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie

    The Fox News host's claim about Social Security sent Twitter to the tape.

  • American Who Snuck Out of Dad’s House to Fight Putin Is Dead

    Stefan WeichertSkyler James Greggs, a 23-year-old from Washington state who was interviewed by The Daily Beast after being injured in the Ukraine war, has died, his father and one of his former commanders have revealed.Skyler’s father, Steve, and the commander have both confirmed his death to The Daily Beast. The commander, who didn’t want to include his name, told The Daily Beast that Skyler died “a hero” and that he was “a very brave, big-hearted man.”The commander wouldn’t say where Skyler di

  • Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all

    Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter is not letting banned accounts back on the platform until there is a "clear process" to do so, and it will take weeks.