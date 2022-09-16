UPDATE 1-Indian PM Modi tells Russia's Putin now 'is not an era of war'

·1 min read

(Adds details)

NEW DELHI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present.

"I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," Modi told Putin on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan, adding that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue keep the world together.

Putin said that he understood Modi's concerns about the Ukraine war. "I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible."

Putin, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit, acknowledged on Wednesday Beijing's concerns about the war.

Modi and Putin spoke on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, whose permanent members, besides India, include China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

"Our trade is growing, thanks to your additional supplies of Russian fertilisers to the Indian markets, which have grown more than eight fold. I am hopeful that this is going to be of huge help of the agricultural sector of India," Putin said. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Frank Jack Daniel)

  • Death toll from building collapse in Jordan climbs to 13

    The death toll from the collapse of a four-story building in Jordan's capital this week has climbed to 13, with rescuers still searching for a missing woman, the country's Public Security Directorate said on Friday. It's not clear what caused the collapse on Tuesday of the building in Amman. The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

  • Russians flee across Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on stolen motorboats, says Ukrainian intelligence

    Some Russian units in Kherson Oblast have fled the right bank of the Dnipro River on stolen motorboats, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) reported on its website on Sept. 16. Russians in Kherson Oblast have been cut off from resupply and reinforcement following the beginning of a Ukrainian operation to liberate the region, and all crossing points into the oblast are under Ukrainian fire control.

  • Xinjiang Kazakh plans political party to counter China's Xi

    Five years ago, Bekzat Maxutkanuly was a small-time clothes merchant in Kazakhstan, uninterested in politics but worried over rumblings of a brewing crackdown across the border in China’s Xinjiang region, the land of his birth. Now this week, as soldiers goose-stepped to anthems welcoming Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a visit to Kazakhstan, Maxutkanuly is preparing to drive from village to village across his country’s vast hinterlands to sign people up for a political party that will challenge Beijing, not welcome it.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelensky Says Russia Responsible For Grave Site

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an urgent appeal to allies to supply additional air- and missile-defense systems that he said are crucial to repelling Russia’s invasion and preventing further disruption to food and energy supplies.In Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russia under Vladimir Putin represents “the biggest current threat” to NATO and accused the Kremlin leader of wanting to “establish Russia as an imperial power in Europe -- with maps of the Czarist

  • US limits fentanyl exports to Russia, says it could be used to support ‘military aggression’

    The Commerce Department on Friday announced new sanctions limiting the export of fentanyl and other chemicals to Russia and Belarus because of their potential to support “military aggression.” “In response to the Russian Federation’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, the Department of Commerce is expanding the existing sanctions against Russia and Belarus by imposing new export…

  • A chip factory has caused a conflict between two of India's most industrialised states

    An old rivalry between the Indian states of Gujarat and Maharashtra has been rekindled by a proposed semiconductor plant.

  • China sanctions Raytheon, Boeing Defense CEOs over Taiwan

    China announced sanctions on Friday against the CEOs of American defense contractors Raytheon and Boeing Defense over a major U.S. arms sale to rival Taiwan. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning did not specify what the sanctions would be against Gregory Hayes, chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security.

  • Zelensky seeks to capitalize on battlefield momentum even as Russia strikes his hometown in central Ukraine

    ‘[H]itting hundreds of thousands of ordinary civilians is another reason that Russia will lose,’ says Ukrainian president.

  • Occupiers escape across Dnipro using stolen motor boats Ukrainian Intelligence

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:54 Ukrainian Intelligence found out that units of occupiers that are now stationed in Kherson Oblast cannot provide themselves with drinking water; they are running away across Dnipro on stolen motor boats.

  • Xinjiang’s Problem Is Not a Few Rogue Actors

    Addressing with Uyghur forced labor will require dealing with Chinese state authority, writes Cullen S. Hendrix.

  • Ukraine's rapid advance against Russia shows mastery of 3 essential skills for success in modern warfare

    An abandoned and disabled Russian tank. Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty ImagesUkrainian forces, aided by western firepower, have upset traditional military logic once again. Advancing deep into Ukrainian territory seized by Moscow earlier in its invasion, a counteroffensive launched in September, 2022 has forced back the invading Russian army. In the process Kyiv has recaptured over 2,000 square miles of land in the country’s northeast and left Moscow’s prized units like the 1st Tank Guards Army in d

  • We asked Ukrainians living on the front lines what was an acceptable peace – here's what they told us

    Residents in Poltava, Ukraine, survey the damage from a Russian attack. Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesUkraine’s recent counteroffensive success against Russian troops in the Kharkiv region has raised hopes that a larger rollback of occupying troops is at hand. But this remains a daunting task: Russia continues to occupy roughly one-fifth of the territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, which it unilaterally incorporated into the Russian Federation in 2014. Victory, not peace,

  • Deputy puppet governor of Berdiansk killed along with wife responsible for preparations for "referendum"

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:11 Oleh Boiko, the deputy of the so-called "head of the administration" of the occupied city of Berdiansk, was killed together with his wife who chaired the election commission that prepared the so-called "referendum" [a trumped-up voting that would aim to legitimise the merging of the occupied territory with Russia].

  • China's Xi skips dinner with Putin, allies as COVID precaution -source

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping stayed away from a dinner attended by 11 heads of states at a regional security summit in line with his delegation's COVID-19 policy, a source in the Uzbek government told Reuters on Friday. Xi, who is making his first foreign trip since the beginning of the pandemic, is attending a meeting this week of the China- and Russia-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand. However, he was absent from group photographs published late on Thursday when the leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan, went for dinner.

  • Russia vows to continue Mir card expansion after new U.S. sanctions

    Russia's central bank on Friday pledged to keep expanding the number of countries that accept its Mir bank cards after new U.S. sanctions targeting people and entities accused of helping Moscow skirt financial sanctions. The United States on Thursday sanctioned the chief executive of the Bank of Russia's National Card Payment System (NSPK), which runs Mir, saying it was seeking to hold the Russian government accountable for its Feb. 24 invasion and continuing war against Ukraine. "Russia has scrambled to find new ways to process payments and conduct transactions," the U.S. Treasury said.

  • 10 Russian torture chambers found in liberated Kharkiv region

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:51 A total of ten torture chambers have been discovered in the liberated territory of Kharkiv Oblast. Source: Interfax-Ukraine [Kremlin-aligned news agency], referring to statement by Ihor Klymenko, the head of the National Police of Ukraine Quote from Klymenko: "Today I can talk about the presence of at least ten torture chambers on the territory of settlements (of Kharkiv Oblast).

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Kyselivka, only Chornobaivka separates them from Kherson Kherson Oblast Council

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:00 Oleksandr Samoilenko, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Kyselivka in Kherson Oblast on 13 September.

  • Russia draws a 'red line' on U.S.-Ukraine weapons

    STORY: The Russian government is saying that if the United States starts supplying Ukraine with longer range missiles for its war effort, that it would represent a "red line" for Moscow.These are destroyed and abandoned tanks seen by Reuters in the town of Izium, the major logistics hub recently retaken by Ukrainian troops. The "Z" symbol is used by Russian forces to identify themselves.Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are digging in and fortifying their defenses, according to a Ukrainian regional official, who said it will be difficult for Ukrainian troops to repeat their recent rapid advances.Speaking on Thursday (September 15), a spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry said that if the U.S. did cross that red line and supply longer range rockets, that Washington would become "a direct party to the conflict" and that Russia, quote, "reserves the right to defend its territory."The U.S. currently supplies Ukraine with rockets that can hit targets up to 50 miles away, and hasn't said publicly whether it will send rockets that can hit twice that range or more.Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was back in Kyiv to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after a surprise visit to Izium a day earlier.This is what he says Russian troops left behind:"Our law enforcers are already receiving evidence of murder, torture, and abductions of people by the occupiers... And what we are seeing now in the Kharkiv region, is the evidence of genocide against Ukrainians."Earlier this week Ukraine reported that at least a thousand residents of Izium had been killed in six months of fighting. Russia has long denied targeting civilians.

  • Iran's Raisi says thwarting U.S. sanctions needs new solutions

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting "draconian" U.S. sanctions required new solutions, asserting that an expanding central Asian security organisation could help defy Washington's unilateralism. Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Raisi also called for an expansion of free trade among the SCO's member countries, alongside financial and banking cooperation. "The SCO needs to adopt new solutions and take specific measures to counter draconian U.S. sanctions and its unilateralism, such as sustainable trade among its member states," Raisi said.

  • Profile of a Byram native with autism Elizabeth Bonker

    Byram native Elizabeth Bonker, at home with her mother Ginnie Breen, has inspired millions despite a form of autism that prevents her from speaking.