1 injured, 1 arrested in domestic shooting, Sioux Falls police say

One person was injured and another person was arrested following an early morning shooting Friday, according to officials from the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The call came at about 12:30 a.m. from the area of 60th Street North and Cliff Avenue, department spokesperson Sam Clemens said during a media briefing several hours later. The incident involved two relatives, he added.

There was a dispute between the two when one grabbed a gun from a vehicle and fired it, Clemens said. The victim, a 30-year-old Sioux Falls man, was shot in the shoulder and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Clemens said.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Sioux Falls man, was later arrested at the scene for aggravated domestic assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, he said. The suspect had been drinking, but it's unclear if alcohol played a direct role in the dispute, Clemens said.

"Neither the victim nor the suspect were very cooperative," Clemens said.

Investigators pulled camera footage from a nearby gas station to better understand what unfolded, he said.

