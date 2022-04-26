1 injured, 1 arrested after Pioneer Square stabbing

One man is in custody and another is in the hospital following a stabbing in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Monday evening, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At 6:21 p.m., a 911 caller reported seeing two men in a physical fight near 3rd Avenue and Yesler Way.

As officers were en route to the scene, another witness called 911 to report that one of the two men had been stabbed.

Arriving officers located the victim, who had multiple stab wounds, and began providing aid before Seattle Fire Department medics arrived.

Medics began additional treatment once they arrived, before transporting the 51-year-old victim to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

As authorities were responding to the victim’s injuries, additional SPD officers located the 38-year-old suspect a block away and recovered a knife at the scene.

He will be booked into King County Jail for first-degree assault.

