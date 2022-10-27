1 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing in Seattle’s Judkins Park neighborhood

A woman was arrested after stabbing a coworker following a dispute on Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to police, officers were called to a healthcare facility in the 2600 block of South Dearborn Street just before 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman with several non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to Harborview Medical Center by private ambulance.

The 54-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into King County Jail to be investigated for felony assault.