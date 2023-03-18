1 injured, 1 in critical condition after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

Two people are injured after a shooting in Volusia County, Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near Joe Harris Park.

According to a news release, police officers received a report that two people were shot in the area.

Daytona Beach police said the victims are currently being treated at the hospital, one in stable condition and the other in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet identified the shooter but said this investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

