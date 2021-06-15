1 injured, 1 in custody in shooting at The Gates of Rochester

Jun. 15—One man was injured and another man was arrested Monday, June 14, in connection to a shooting in Northwest Rochester.

Rochester police were called about 10 p.m. to The Gates of Rochester, 2015, 41st St. NW, for a report of a shooting. A 27-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. He was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for his injuries.

The shooting occurred at a family gathering to celebrate the man's 27th birthday, which was Monday.

It is believed that there may have been some issues during the gathering and the man went outside and was followed out by his cousin's fiancé, identified by police as 24-year Langston Mercedes. The 27-year-old man and Mercedes reportedly exchanged words and then Mercedes allegedly shot the man in the leg.

Mercedes ran from the apartment complex while the 27-year-old man went back inside to report to his family what happened. Mercedes was found about 10 minutes later by police on the 41st Street bridge crossing U.S. Highway 52. A gun was not found on him, but police did find a gun in a grassy area not far away that matched the description of the gun the suspect used, Moilanen said.

Mercedes was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm. He is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Charges had not been filed as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story.