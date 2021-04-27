1 injured, 1 juvenile dead after SUV rolls, crashes in Boise County

A juvenile is dead following a fatal car crash Monday evening in Boise County.

Idaho State Police were called to the scene of a single-car crash just before 7:30 p.m. Monday north of Crouch, according to a news release from ISP.

Investigators say two people were inside an SUV eastbound on Castle Mountain Drive near Warm Springs Road when the juvenile driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and started to roll.

State Police say a juvenile passenger was ejected during the crash and died at the scene. Troopers notified next of kin but did not identify the juvenile’s name or city of residence in a news release.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise via ambulance.

Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to ISP.