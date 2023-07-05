UPDATE: 1 injured, 2 arrested after officers try to break up large crowd on July 4 in Dayton

Correction: A previous version of this story stated that one person was injured as a result of a shooting. At this time police have not confirmed that the injury sustained was a result of gunfire, the story has been corrected to reflect this.

One person was hurt and two were arrested after officers attempted to break up a large crowd that gathered in Dayton Tuesday night.

Tuesday night around 10 p.m. Dayton Police Department became aware of a planned unlicensed firework show in the are of Gettysburg and Hoover avenues, a spokesperson for the department said.

Officers responded as crowds began to grow. Portions of the streets were shut down for the safety of bystanders, the spokesperson said.

Roads were shut down after officers received reports of street racing and “hooning” activities headed to the area.

The situation become increasingly more dangerous and officers attempted to break up the crowd.

As a result of this two people were arrested. There was one person hurt that appears to be related, police said.

During the incident, a “99″ was requested — asking all neighboring agencies to assist and prompting a large police presence, according to initial reports.

Our News Center 7 crew also reported seeing Dayton Bomb Squad on the scene early Wednesday morning.

We are working to learn the condition of the person hurt and the identity of the two people arrested.

We will update this story as more information is available.