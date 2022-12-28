1 injured, 2 in custody after off-duty police officer witnesses ‘domestic’ shooting in Virginia Beach

Police are investigating after a shooting in a busy area in Virginia Beach left one injured Tuesday night.

An off-duty officer witnessed the shooting around 7:59 p.m. in the 500 block of First Colonial Road and was able to quickly identify two suspects who were in a vehicle, according to Melissa Johnston, a spokesperson for the department. The two suspects were detained by 8:35 p.m.

The shooting is considered domestic in nature. Both suspects and the victim know each other, Johnston said.

The injuries sustained by the victim were not life-threatening, police said.

While the shooting took place in a dense business area with Target, Walmart, Starbucks and other chains nearby, police said the shooting was “not related to any business in the area.”

Police filed charges against one suspect for domestic assault, and other charges are pending. The victim and suspects’ names have not been released.

