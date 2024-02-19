1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Santa Teresa

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire crews responded to a 2-vehicle crash that involved a rollover early Monday morning.

According to Sunland Park Fire, the incident happened near the intersection of Killdeer Road and Butte Dr. in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

One person has been transported to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident.

