1 injured after 4-vehicle crash in Habersham County

Habersham County officials said a four-vehicle crash is now under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol. One person was hospitalized.

According to county officials, units from Habersham County Emergency Services, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Demorest Fire Department, Demorest Police Department, and Clarkesville Police Department responded to the wreck on Ga. 365 Wednesday night.

A county information officer said a call was received at 6:44 p.m. regarding the wreck on Ga. 365 at Demorest-Mt. Airy Highway. They said the wreck was spread across the intersection on the northbound side and another vehicle near the start of the southbound turn lane.

As a result, the road was shut down for more than an hour and traffic was detoured.

Officials said all four vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to be towed away, while one person was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for medical treatment.

Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance personnel helped tow operators clean up the “widespread debris” to allow a quick reopening on the highway, according to the county.

