1 injured after package explodes at Northeastern University

One staff member at Northeastern University in Boston was injured when a package detonated after the staffer opened it, the university told CBS News in a statement. The victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with minor hand injuries, police said.

The Boston Police bomb squad responded to the scene and found a second similar package that was "rendered safe" by the bomb squad, police said.

The package exploded shortly after 7 p.m. ET. The package was delivered to Holmes Hall, which was then evacuated, Northeastern said. Night classes in nearby buildings were canceled, according to CBS Boston.

The building was deemed safe later Tuesday night. "It's very important to note that our campus is secure, and we will maintain a secure campus," Northeastern University Police Department chief Michael Davis said.

Boston Police are working with the FBI's joint terrorism task force to investigate the explosion, CBS Boston reports.

Police did not give any information on a motive or possible suspects.

MIT Police urged people on the nearby Cambridge campus to be alert and report any suspicious packages after the incident at Northeastern.

Pat Milton contributed reporting.

