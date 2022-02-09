1 injured in Avondale shooting near 107th Avenue, Indian School Road

The shooting happened near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road on Tuesday.

Officers are investigating after a person was shot in Avondale on Tuesday afternoon, the Avondale Police Department said.

The shooting happened near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road at about 4 p.m., police spokesperson Lauren Evans said.

The person was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. It wasn't clear what their condition was by Wednesday morning.

Investigators were working to determine what led to the shooting and whether it was connected to a vehicle theft in the area, Evans said.

No further details were immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 hospitalized after shooting near 107th Avenue, Indian School Road