1 injured in Capitol Hill shooting
Seattle police are investigating after a person was shot late Friday night in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Officers were called to Boren Avenue and University Street.
Police said the victim was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
It is not known what led to the shooting.
Police have not said if a suspect has been taken into custody.
