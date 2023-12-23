1 injured after car crashes into Maine Township home
Residents at an apartment complex in the northwest suburbs are picking up the pieces on Friday night after a car drove through a glass sliding door, leaving one person injured.
DiSandro will reportedly be allowed back on the Eagles' sideline in the postseason.
Pittman told reporters Friday that his wife and daughter were in tears when they met him after the hit that left him concussed.
FSU’s Board of Trustees voted to take legal action against the conference, with a specific aim at the grant of rights document that binds the Seminoles to the league through the 2035-36 academic year.
A 1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle in a Colorado wrecking yard.
We asked two prominent sexologists common questions about holiday hookups, breakups and sex etiquette.
Not so fast on that Christmas present for precarious gig workers in the EU: A political deal announced mid month, which aims to bolster platform workers rights across the European Union by establishing a legal presumption of employment, does not have the necessary qualified majority backing among Member States, it emerged today. The development was picked up earlier by Bloomberg and Euractiv -- which reported that the deal failed to secure a qualified majority in a Coreper held Friday.
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast we drive the GMC Canyon, chat about the Camaro's death and more.
India's Ola Electric seeks to raise $661.8 million by selling new shares in an initial public offering, the six-year-old Bengaluru-headquartered startup said in draft papers filed with the country's market regulator on Friday. The paperwork for the initial public offering follows Ola Electric raising $384 million from Temasek and Indian government-backed lender State Bank of India in a debt-heavy funding round in late October. The startup is targeting a valuation of $6.5 billion to $8 billion in the IPO, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.
The Rams are 8-7 and in line to be a wild-card team.
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
“It’s a combination of everything.”
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is cutting 15% of its workforce in a “strategic restructuring” effort for 2024.
