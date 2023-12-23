1 injured when car crashes into suburban apartment building
Fire officials in said one person was injured when a car crashed into an apartment building Friday night.
Fire officials in said one person was injured when a car crashed into an apartment building Friday night.
A movie titled “Ferrari,” for some, has to be less about a character named Ferrari and way more about Ferraris. The movie used hundreds of them.
DiSandro will reportedly be allowed back on the Eagles' sideline in the postseason.
Pittman told reporters Friday that his wife and daughter were in tears when they met him after the hit that left him concussed.
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that — and it's 40% off.
This reversible top-seller feels 'like a hug from a gentle cloud warmed by the sun.' And it makes a great gift!
Tesla will issue an OTA software fix for an issue that could cause the doors to unlock in a collision.
While there's no magic formula for healthy aging, there are some habits that can help improve your quality of life in the later years.
Mortgage insurance protects the lender from a financial loss if you don't repay your mortgage. Here's how it works and when it's required.
Stocks continued their weekly winning streak on Friday after new data showed inflation pressures continued to ease in November.
We asked two prominent sexologists common questions about holiday hookups, breakups and sex etiquette.
A 1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Pornhub's parent company Aylo Holdings will pay $1.8 million to the U.S. government to resolve a charge of profiting off of sex trafficking. The company, formerly known as MindGeek, will enter a deferred prosecution agreement, which means that a monitor will be appointed to oversee Aylo and its compliance efforts for three years. Pornhub and other adult content sites owned by Aylo have come under fire for a history of negligence in moderating third-party uploads of adult content.
This is one of the best luxury bag deals we've seen all year.
India's Ola Electric seeks to raise $661.8 million by selling new shares in an initial public offering, the six-year-old Bengaluru-headquartered startup said in draft papers filed with the country's market regulator on Friday. The paperwork for the initial public offering follows Ola Electric raising $384 million from Temasek and Indian government-backed lender State Bank of India in a debt-heavy funding round in late October. The startup is targeting a valuation of $6.5 billion to $8 billion in the IPO, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.
First drive reviews of the Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima, the final Maseratis to boast V8 engines.
The Rams are 8-7 and in line to be a wild-card team.
Safely glance at directions with this easy-to-install gizmo that swivels and extends: 'Has made my commute safer.' Get it in time with Prime!
Honda is recalling more than 4.5 million cars worldwide because of a fuel pump problem that could lead to engine failure or stalling in traffic, which could cause an accident.
“It’s a combination of everything.”
A 1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight 50th Anniversary Edition sedan, found in a Colorado Springs wrecking yard.