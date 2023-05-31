Search underway for ‘armed & dangerous’ gunman after person dies in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting

Daytona Beach police said one person died Wednesday afternoon in a drive-by shooting.

Police said the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. near Bellevue Avenue and Nova Road.

Police said the driver of a blue sedan was shot multiple times and died. A passenger in the car was not injured.

Investigators said cameras in the area were able to help them identify the suspect’s vehicle as a black Kia.

They said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

