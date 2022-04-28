1 injured in domestic violence shooting in Auburn

One person was injured in a domestic violence shooting Thursday afternoon in Auburn, a King County Sheriff’s Office deputy said.

Deputies were called at about 1:49 p.m. to the 31600 block of Military Road South.

Deputies said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested, deputies said.

Law enforcement has not confirmed what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

