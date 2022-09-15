Man injured during attempted robbery, shooting in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood

A man is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to Fourth Avenue and Battery Street for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his ankle. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim told police that two men had approached him and said he was being robbed.

However, the victim refused to surrender his belongings and that was when one of the men shot at his feet, striking him in the ankle, police were told.

The victim said the men fled.

Police said they found shell casings at the scene and a nearby car was damaged by the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.