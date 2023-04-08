1 injured during shooting at east Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

One person was injured Friday night during a shooting at an east Fort Worth apartment complex, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Mill Valley Circle around 10:20 p.m. regarding a shooting call, police said. They located a person at the scene with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officials said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said they are investigating the shooting and the Gun Violence detective was notified.