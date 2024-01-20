1 injured in early morning explosion at Carrollton home; Atmos, fire officials investigating

One person was hospitalized early Saturday after an explosion at a Carrollton home, officials said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Highland Drive shortly before 3:45 a.m. They found evidence of an explosion in the single-family residence, Carrollton Texas Fire Rescue officials said in a social media post. Firefighters quickly extinguished small amounts of fire at the location.

One person was found at the home and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the post said. There were no other injuries reported. Houses on both sides of the affected home were evacuated as a precaution.

The Carrollton Fire Marshal’s Office and Atmos Energy are investigating the cause of the fire, officials said in the post. Fire personnel and Atmos employees were still monitoring the scene as of 7:30 a.m.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

“While the cause is still under investigation we do remind our citizens if you smell gas inside your house, DO NOT turn on any lights, smoke cigarettes, or turn on stoves - get outside of the structure and call 911 to report it,” fire officials said in the post.

The explosion at the Carrollton home comes less than two weeks after a Jan. 8 explosion that blew out windows and walls on the first two floors of the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth. Two stories collapsed into the basement, where the blast is believed to have originated, and 21 people were injured. The cause of that explosion remains under investigation, but fire officials believe it was connected to natural gas.

A natural gas leak was discovered Friday afternoon in the area of E. 7th Street and Commerce Street in downtown Fort Worth, a short distance away from a leak that was discovered Tuesday outside the 777 Main St. tower.

