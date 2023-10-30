1 injured in explosion at Oregon State University campus, police say

This file photo shows the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis in May 2018.

This story was updated at 5:30 p.m.

An explosion at the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries Monday afternoon.

Corvallis Police Department, which responded to the explosion, said the injured man was not a student and was from Cottage Grove.

The explosion was reported around 2:30 p.m. at McNary Field, a park on the east side of OSU campus.

According to police dispatch reports, the incident was the result of a butane tank explosion. Critical injuries to the man's arm and head were reported.

The police department reported that officers responded to the 1300 block of Campus Way near 11th Street and Monroe Avenue.

Police said the injured man was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

Police said shortly after the explosion that there was no risk to the public.

"CPD and partner agencies deployed an aerial drone and a bomb-sniffing dog to ensure that the site was safe," Corvallis police officials said in a statement. "Portions of McNary Park will be closed to the public as CPD works through its investigation. Please avoid the park if at all possible."

CPD responded to a report of an explosion at 2:30pm at the 1300 block of Campus Way. One injured person was transported to the hospital. There is no apparent current risk to the public. Investigation is continuing. More info to come at about 5pm. — Corvallis Police (@CorvallisPD) October 30, 2023

Around 2:57 p.m. Monday, OSU sent out an alert telling people to avoid the explosion area at 11th Street and to call 911 if injured. Minutes later, OSU announced there was no threat to the community.

"There are no impacts to classes or activities on campus," OSU officials said in a statement.

Last week, an 18-year-old student was arrested after being suspected of threatening to place a bomb in a robot that delivers food orders on campus. The student involved later said it was a prank.

