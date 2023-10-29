1 injured after fight leads to shots fired outside South Nashville club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after an alleged fight outside a club in South Nashville led to shots being fired early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported at 3 a.m. in the 15000 block of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday, Oct. 29.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

According to Metro police, officers were initially sent to the area, outside of Club Diamante, to respond to a reports of a fight.

However, witnesses then told officers that shots were fired from a dark colored vehicle as it exited the parking lot, which resulted in one man sustaining injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Authorities reported that the man was shot twice, once in each leg. After the shooting, the man fled to Mapco on Old Hickory Boulevard to call police.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Officials said the man was transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in this incident, according to Metro police. Additional details were not immediately provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.