1 injured after Gun Barrel City crash traps driver

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Gun Barrel City Fire Department said that one person was injured after a two-vehicle crash at West Main Street on Thursday.

Around 7:13 a.m. on Thursday, the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, Gun Barrell City Police Department and UT Health EMS responded to the 100 block of West Main Street for a crash with entrapment.

Photo courtesy of the Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

A pickup truck and a minivan crashed into each other and the minivan driver was stuck so firefighters had to use the Hurst Jaws of Life Rescue Tools to cut off the driver’s side door.

One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

