1 injured in North Seattle shooting
An investigation is underway after a person was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in North Seattle, police tweeted.
Officers were called near 8th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Northgate Way.
Police said the person suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and it possibly happened during a carjacking.
It is not yet known what led to the shooting or if a suspect was taken into custody.
Police are responding to a shooting near 8th Avenue NE and NE Northgate Way. One victim reported with a gunshot wound to the arm. Possibly injured during a carjacking. More info when available.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 28, 2022
More news from KIRO 7
Here are the top-rated high schools in the Seattle area in 2022, according to latest rankings
Edmonds City Council considers fining and jailing houseless people who refuse help
Redmond to pay $7.5 million after officer fatally shot woman
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com