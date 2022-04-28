1 injured in North Seattle shooting

An investigation is underway after a person was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in North Seattle, police tweeted.

Officers were called near 8th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Northgate Way.

Police said the person suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and it possibly happened during a carjacking.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting or if a suspect was taken into custody.

Police are responding to a shooting near 8th Avenue NE and NE Northgate Way. One victim reported with a gunshot wound to the arm. Possibly injured during a carjacking. More info when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 28, 2022

