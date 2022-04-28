1 injured in North Seattle shooting

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

An investigation is underway after a person was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in North Seattle, police tweeted.

Officers were called near 8th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Northgate Way.

Police said the person suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and it possibly happened during a carjacking.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting or if a suspect was taken into custody.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories