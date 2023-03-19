1 injured in officer-involved shooting at St. Regis

Mar. 18—One person was shot and injured by law enforcement in St. Regis on Saturday following the pursuit of a robbery suspect fleeing Idaho, according to a Montana Highway Patrol press release.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident, however one injured person was transported to a Missoula hospital. All suspects were accounted for, the release stated.

Prior to the incident, law enforcement officers in Idaho pursued the alleged robbery suspects. Officials with the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, Sanders County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol responded to the scene in St. Regis.

The Montana Department of Justice is investigating the incident.