Rowan County sheriff: Deputy shoots, kills person after they ‘confronted’ deputy with knife

A Rowan County’s sheriff’s deputy shot and killed someone who “confronted” them with a knife on Thursday evening, deputies confirmed.

It happened along Rock Spring Drive off Woodleaf Road near Salisbury. Deputies said just after 8:30 p.m., they responded to a 911 call about a single-car crash into a tree. The caller said someone could be hurt.

Investigators said fire and EMS crews responded and let Highway Patrol know, as they would for any crash.

Crews arrived at about 8:50 p.m. and reported a suspect armed with a knife was “confronting” them, deputies said. That was when the first responders asked for Rowan County sheriff’s deputies to help.

Seven minutes later, a deputy arrived. He was also confronted by the suspect, who was still armed with a knife, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

RSCO said the deputy shot the suspect and the suspect died.

Deputies said the RCSO contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to look into the case.

Officials did not release any more information, but said they would have more available later Friday morning.

Authorities did not share the identities of any of the people involved.

Return to this story for updates.

