1 injured in Olive Garden parking lot shooting, Columbia police say

One person was injured Friday night in a shooting in the parking lot of the Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard, the Columbia Police Department said Saturday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, the department said.

Police have released few details about the shooting, but said on Twitter Friday night that a male victim was injured in the arm, and a tourniquet was applied before EMS arrived.

Isolated shooting incident in the parking lot of the Olive Garden in Harbison shortly after 6 PM. The male victim was injured in the arm. Tourniquet applied before EMS arrived. No arrest yet however #ColumbiaPDSC officers have valuable info on the incident. pic.twitter.com/q8SI8ckY0I — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 23, 2022

The Columbia Police Department said in the same tweet that no arrest has been made, but “officers have valuable info on the incident.” WLTX News 19 reported police believe the shooting was not random, but said the investigation is still in its early stages.

