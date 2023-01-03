1 injured after Phoenix police involved in shooting near 35th Avenue, Broadway Road

Phoenix police on the scene of a shooting involving officers where one person was injured, near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road in Phoenix on Jan. 3, 2023.

One person was hospitalized after being involved in a Phoenix police shooting near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road on Tuesday.

The condition of the injured person was not disclosed by police.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. No officers were injured, police said in a tweet posted at about 11 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

