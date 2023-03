One person was injured in a road rage shooting on northbound Interstate 5 in Kent on Wednesday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol announced.

According to WSP, the victim was shot in the face and was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The victim’s car crashed into a barrier after the shooting.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

The incident led to the closure of all lanes of northbound I-5 for nearly an hour.