1 injured in road rage shooting near Seattle’s Riverview neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident near Seattle’s Riverview neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department, police were called to the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest just after 2:30 a.m. after a witness heard several gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man sitting outside of his car with a gunshot wound to the lower back. Officers provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took the man to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said the shooter left the scene in a sedan-type car in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.