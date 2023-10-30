1 injured in Rochester shooting Friday night

Oct. 30—ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old woman was injured in a Friday night shooting at the Quarters Apartment building in Rochester, according to Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A large party was being held at an apartment in the complex around 11:56 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, when someone fired a round in an apartment hallway. Partygoers scattered and more gunshots were reported in the parking lot.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There is no suspect in custody.

Bullets hit two nearby buildings, but no other injuries were reported.

In a separate incident about 40 minutes after the shooting, police responded to a suspected car prowler. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, a Buick sedan, it fled before crashing into a curb near the Olmsted Medical Center on Fourth Street Southeast.

The driver, a 41-year-old Rochester man, initially fled before he gave up and laid down. He told police that he stole the vehicle.

Police have recommended charges related to the incident.