Driver facing charges after police chase, rollover crash in Collier Township

Damage and debris remained in the front lot of a Collier Township duplex along Washington Pike Thursday morning after a police chase that ended hours earlier.

Bridgeville police chief Chad King said Frank Cooper III, 29, was driving a black SUV when he hit two cast-iron light poles and drove through a flower bed in the 500 block of Washington Pike.

King said Cooper sped away from police who saw him driving erratically, eventually hitting a dip near Vanadium Road and losing control.

This happened around 2:20 a.m.

A witness, Byron Bartic, told Channel 11 it was like a scene from “The Fast and the Furious,” saying the vehicle was speeding down the road before the vehicle flipped onto its hood, sticking straight up into the air.

Bartic said he first heard a police siren, then saw the vehicle speed past him.

“...Considering how fast he was going, he would’ve gone right through that house,” Bartic said. “It’s a miracle no one was dead.”

King said Cooper was likely under the influence when he led officers on a chase.

“He really couldn’t say anything that was discernable or made sense,” King said. “It’s my understanding that his blood alcohol level was high enough, according to their tests, that’s the main reason why they’re holding him.”

Cooper had to be cut from the SUV and was taken to the hospital. He’ll face several charges, including DUI and fleeing.

A passenger was not hurt.

