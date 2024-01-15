1 injured in Second Street Bridge crash; traffic moving around damaged vehicle

A single-vehicle crash on the Second Street Bridge blocked the southbound lanes on Jan. 15, 2024.

Traffic on the Clark Memorial Bridge was moving in both directions after a single-vehicle crash shut down the bridge Monday morning.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said. No other injuries were reported.

The vehicle, which stopped in the southbound lanes, appeared to collide with part of the bridge structure, causing the driver's side door to come off. There was also extensive damage to the front of the vehicle. The cause of the crash is unknown, Ellis said.

Louisville Metro Police said it first received a call about the crash at 8:42 a.m. All lanes of traffic on the bridge were initially closed to allow a tow truck to remove the damaged vehicle, Ellis said. Around 10 a.m., traffic in both directions was using the northbound lanes to go around the wreckage, while the southbound lanes remained blocked.

"Once they get the scene clear they will reopen as soon as they can," Ellis said.

Crews worked through the night and are still out plowing roadways, but we're seeing a lot of refreezing, and snow is still falling in some areas, making for a slick commute. Use extreme caution if driving. Leave early, take it slow and give yourself extra stopping distance. #kywx pic.twitter.com/ZkWTcb6hEb — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) January 15, 2024

LMPD is investigating the crash.

Due to snowfall and sub-freezing conditions in Kentucky and southern Indiana, officials advised drivers to drive slower than usual while traveling.

This story may update.

