1 injured in semi rollover crash between Winona, La Crescent

Dec. 12—RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One person was injured in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 61 between Winona and La Crescent on Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, 2023.

A 2002 Volvo semi tractor was traveling east on Winona County Road 3 when the semi crossed Highway 61 and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The semi landed on the railroad tracks on the opposite side of the highway.

The driver of the Volvo semi, Joseph Scott Biagioli, 41, of Des Moines, Iowa had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office, Winona Area Ambulance Services and Winona Fire Department also responded to the crash.