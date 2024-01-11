1 injured when semi tips over on I-90 ramp near Hayward

Jan. 11—A semi tipped over on the Interstate 90 exit ramp to Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward Township Monday night leading to the injury of its driver.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ivaylo Hristov Balabanov, 28, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

The report stated Balabonav was driving a 2008 Volvo semi on the ramp when he lost control and tipped over. At the time of the crash, the roadway was snow and ice-covered.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor, and Balabanov was wearing his seat belt.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.