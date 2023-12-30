1 injured after shooting in alleyway of South Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured after being shot in the leg Friday night in South Nashville.

Metro police said the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, in an alleyway next to a gas station on Lewis Street.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to investigators, a man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No information on a possible suspect(s) was released.

Police said detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the gas station as part of their investigation.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.