1 injured after shooting at arcade bar in Murrells Inlet earlier this week, police say

A shooting at an arcade bar left one person injured earlier this week, police said.

The shooting took place at Player 1 Up on Highway 17 Business around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WMBF-TV.

Officers with the Horry County Police Department found the victim at the back exit of the building, the report states.

That person was hospitalized, and their condition is unknown, according to the TV station.

No additional details have been released.